Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 3-21-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (2/07/19)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2019 Spring/Summer Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 6. Consider 2019 Tournament Application/The Heroes Tourney 2nd Annual Softball Tournament-Tribute to the Troops MN
- 7. Consider 2019 Application for Scheduled Use of Recreational Facilities/Andover High School Fast Pitch Softball Program
- 8. Consider 2019 Spring/Summer Softball/Baseball Schedule
- 9. Outstanding Items
- 11. Chair's Report
- 12. Adjournment