- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (2/2/17) and (2/16/17)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2017 Tournament Application/The Heroes Tourney-Tribute to the Troops MN
- 6. Consider 2017 Application for Scheduled use Recreational Facilities/Kevin Torgerson
- 7. Consider 2017 Application for Scheduled use of Recreational Facilities/Andover High School Fast Pitch Booster Club
- 8. Consider 2017 Application for Scheduled use of Recreational Facilities/Andover High School Baseball Booster Club
- 9. Consider 2017 Tournament Application/Andover Baseball Association/Sunday Sandlot End of Season Tournment
- 10. Consider 2017 Spring/Summer Softball/Baseball Schedule
- 11. Consider 2017 Spring/Summer Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 12. Consider Locking ASN Ballfields/Andover Baseball Association
- 13. Consider Request for Improvements to Dugouts at Andover Station North Ball Field Facility/Andover Baseball Association
- 14. Consider Small Park Irrigation Project for 2017
- 15. Review Proposed Locations of Park Signs on City Streets and County Roads
- 16. Outstanding Items
- 18. Chair's Report
- 19. Adjournment