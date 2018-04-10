Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 10-4-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (9/6/18)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Presentation by Lyle Bradley (Resident) Regarding Stevens Point Sculpture Park
- 6. Consider Request from the Andover High School Girls Fast Pitch Booster Club/Eveland Fields Regarding New Roof for Dugouts
- 7. Consider Revisions to Tournament, Multi-Day and Jamboree Application
- 8. Consider Revisions to Application for Scheduled Use of Recreational Facilities
- 9. Discuss Timber River Park/Regarding of Field
- 10. Outstanding Items
- 12. Chair's Report
- 13. Adjournment