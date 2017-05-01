Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Oath of Office/Newly Appointed Commissioner
- 3. Election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2017
- 4. Appoint Representative to Andover Community Center Advisory Committee
- 5. Resident Forum
- 6. Agenda Approval
- 7. Approval of Minutes (12/1/16) - Regular Meeting
- 8. Consider Grant Application for Creekridge Park
- 9. Update on Joint Meeting with City Council
- 10. Outstanding Items/Maintenance Update
- 12. Chair's Report
- 13. Adjournment