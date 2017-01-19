Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Oath of Office/Newly Appointed Commissioners
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Approval of Minutes (1/5/17)
- 5. Agenda Approval
- 6. Consider 2017 Tournament Applications for Softball/Baseball
- 7. Consider 2017 Tournament Applications for Soccer/Lacrosse
- 8. Consider Application for Use of Recreation Facilities/Anoka Hennepin Community School
- 9. Consider Application for Use of Recreation Facilities/Legacy Christian Academy
- 10. Anoka County Sheriff’s Department 4th Quarterly Report
- 11. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 4th Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 12. Discuss Andover Community Survey
- 13. Update on Joint Meeting with City Council
- 14. Outstanding Items
- 15. Chair’s Report
- 16. Adjournment