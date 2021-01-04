Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 04-01-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (3/4/21 Regular and Workshop)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Recommend Accepting Donation from Andover Baseball Association for 2 New Bleachers
- 6. Consider 2021 Spring/Summer Softball/Baseball Schedule
- 7. Consider 2021 Spring/Summer Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 8. Consider Andover Village Preliminary Plat Park Dedication Requirements
- 9. Hold Public Information Meeting/Wild Iris Park/21-31
- 10. Outstanding Items
- 11. Chair’s Report
- 12. Adjournment