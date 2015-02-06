Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 01-21-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2021
- Appoint Representative to Andover Community Center Advisory Committee for 2021
- Resident Forum
- Approval of Minutes (12/17/20)
- Agenda Approval
- Consider 2021 Tournament Applications for Softball/Baseball
- Consider 2021 Tournament Applications for Soccer/Lacrosse
- Anoka County Sheriff’s Department 4th Quarterly Report
- Park Dedication Improvement Fund 4th Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- Outstanding Items
- Chair’s Report
- Adjournment