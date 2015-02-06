Andover Park and Recreation Commission 10-21-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (10/7/21 Regular)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Update of Neighborhood Survey/Rose Park/22-12, Cont.
- 6. Update of Neighborhood Survey/Prairie Knoll Park/22-13, Cont.
- 7. Anoka County Sheriff’s Department 3rd Quarterly Report
- 8. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 3rd Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 9. Andover Community Center 3rd Quarterly Report
- 10. Outstanding Items
- 12. Chair’s Report
- 13. Adjournment