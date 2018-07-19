Andover Park and Recreation 7-19-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (6/7/18)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2018 Tournament Application/Andover Athletic Association
- 6. Consider 2018 Fall Football/Baseball/Softball Schedule
- 7. Consider 2018 Tournament Application/Andover Football Association
- 8. Consider 2018 Fall Football/Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 9. Discuss 2018 Park Dedication Study/Feature Community Play Field Area
- 10. Consider Request from Andover Athletic Association/Sunshine Park Building Modifications, Cont.
- 11. Consider Request from North Metro Soccer Association for a Storage Shed/Pine Hills North Facility
- 12. Consider Anoka County Draft Parks System Plan
- 13. Anoka County Sheriff's Department 2nd Quarterly Report
- 14. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 2nd Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 15. Consider Revised Draft 2019-2023 Park Capital Improvement Plan
- 16. Update on Joint Meeting with City Council
- 17. Outstanding Items
- 19. Chair's Report
- 20. Adjournment