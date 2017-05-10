Andover Park and Recreation 10-5-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (9/21/17)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider White Pine Wilderness 3rd Addition Park Dedication Requirements
- 6. Consider Winslow Cove Park Dedication Requirements, Cont.
- 7. Discuss Pine Hills South Park Playground Equipment Replacement Options
- 8. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 3rd Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 9. Update on Joint Meeting with City Council
- 10. Outstanding Items/Maintenance Update
- 12. Chair's Report
- 13. Adjournment