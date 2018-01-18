Andover Park and Recreation 1-18-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2018
- 3. Appoint Representative to Andover Community Center Advisory Committee
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Approval of Minutes (12/21/17)
- 6. Agenda Approval
- 7. Consider 2018 Tournament Applications for Softball/Baseball
- 8. Consider 2018 Tournament Applications for Soccer/Lacrosse
- 9. Consider White Pine Wilderness 4th Addition Park Dedication Requirements
- 10. Anoka County Sheriff's Department 4th Quarterly Report
- 11. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 4th Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 12. Outstanding Items/Maintenance Update
- 14. Chair's Report
- 15. Adjournment