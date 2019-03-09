- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Proclamation - Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/20/19 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/18-38/University Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Approve Hold Harmless & Right of Way Encroachment Agreement/2815 - 135th Circle NW - Engineering
5. Award Quote/Approve Change Order No. 1/19-23/Coon Creek Watermain Crossing Emergency Repair - Administration/Engineering
6. Approve Appointment - Temporary Maintenance Worker - Administration
7. Award Quote/Emergency Generator for New Vehicle Maintenance Facility - Finance
- 7. Discussion Items
8. Consider Final Plat - Villas at Crosstown Woods - Crosstown Woods of Andover LLC - Nathan Fair - Planning
9. Discuss/Adopt Preliminary 2020 Property Tax Levy - Administration
10. Discuss/Adopt 2020 Debt Service Levy Changes - Administration
11. Set Hearing Date(s) for 2020 Budget & Levy Discussion & Public Comment - Administration
- 8. Staff Items
12. Schedule Joint Meeting with Park & Recreation Commission - Engineering
13. Schedule October City Council Workshop - Administration
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 9-3-2019
