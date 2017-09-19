Andover City Council 9-19-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/22/17 Workshop; 9/5/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Soliciting RFP/17-26/Explore Community Center Expansion - Administration
4. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/17-2, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW (West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW) - Engineering
6. Approve Architectural Firm/17-27/Public Works Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Cold Storage Building & Site Work - Engineering
7. Approve Change Order #1/17-16, Andover Blvd NW Trail (Bluebird St to Vale St) & 16-18, Hanson Blvd NW Trail Reconstruction - Engineering
8. Approve Change Order #1/12-23/ Woodland Creek Wetland Bank - Engineering
9. Approve 2018-2019 Public Works Union Contract - Administration
10. Approve Employee Benefits Insurance Broker - Administration
11. Accept Resignation/Planning Commission Member Steve Peterson - Planning
12. Approve 2018 Sheriffs Contract - Administration
13. Approve Presbyterian Homes Request for Low-Income Rental Classification (LIRC) for the Farmstead Facility - Administration
14. Accept Contribution/Fire Department/Blaine's Blazin 4th - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
15. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
16. Consider City Code Amendment to Title 3 Liquor Control - Administration
17. Variance Request - 643 Constance Blvd NW - Todd & Cindy Christiansen - Planning
18. Discuss/Adopt Preliminary 2018 Preliminary 2018 Property Tax Levy - Administration
19. Discuss/Adopt 2018 Debt Service Levy Changes - Administration
20. Set Hearing Date(s) for 2017 Budget & Levy Discussion & Public Comment - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
21. Schedule October Council Workshop Meeting - Administration
22. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 9-19-2017
