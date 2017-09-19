Andover City Council 9-19-2017

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Approve Soliciting RFP/17-26/Explore Community Center Expansion - Administration



4. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/17-2, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering



5. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/17-12/Reconstruction of 133rd Ave NW (West of Crooked Lake Blvd NW) - Engineering



6. Approve Architectural Firm/17-27/Public Works Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Cold Storage Building & Site Work - Engineering



7. Approve Change Order #1/17-16, Andover Blvd NW Trail (Bluebird St to Vale St) & 16-18, Hanson Blvd NW Trail Reconstruction - Engineering



8. Approve Change Order #1/12-23/ Woodland Creek Wetland Bank - Engineering



9. Approve 2018-2019 Public Works Union Contract - Administration



10. Approve Employee Benefits Insurance Broker - Administration



11. Accept Resignation/Planning Commission Member Steve Peterson - Planning



12. Approve 2018 Sheriffs Contract - Administration



13. Approve Presbyterian Homes Request for Low-Income Rental Classification (LIRC) for the Farmstead Facility - Administration



14. Accept Contribution/Fire Department/Blaine's Blazin 4th - Finance