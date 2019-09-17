Andover City Council 9-17-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Presentation CRALL
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/27/19 Workshop; 9/3/19 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing//18-38/University Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Accept Donation/MN Premier Volleyball - Community Center
6. Amend Fee Ordinance - Community Center
7. Accept PT Fire Technician as a Member of the Public Employees Police and Fire Plan - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
9. Consider Lot Split Request - 124 170th Ave NW - Brian & Corrine Smith - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
10. Schedule October EDA Meeting - Administration
11. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
