- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/25/20 Workshop; 9/1/20 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/200-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Martin Street NW - Engineering
4. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/20-15, 2020 Mill & & Overlay-Martin Street NW - Engineering
5. Receive Assessment Roll/Order Public Hearing/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Addition - Engineering
6. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-2/2020 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
7. Approve Revised Guidelines for Field Usage by Youth Associations - Engineering
8. Approve Cleaning Services Contract/First Impressions Buildings Services, LLC - Finance
9. Accept Member Award for Community Forestry Corps - Engineering
10. Approve Purchase/NAC Plumbing/Plumbing Fixtures - Community Center
- 6. Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
12. Discuss and Consider Approval of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan Update - Planning
13. Discuss/Approve 2021 Preliminary Property Tax Levy - Administration
14. Discuss/Adopt 2021 Debt Service Levy Changes - Administration
15. Set Hearing Date(s) for 2021 Budget & Levy Discussion & Public Comment - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
16. Schedule October Workshop - Administration
17. COVID-19 Update - Administration
18. Administrator Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 9-15-2020
