- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Proclamation - Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/18/20 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Jay Street NW - Engineering
4. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-15, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Martin Street NW - Engineering
5. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering
6. Award Bid/20-17/Public Works Pavement Reconstruction - Engineering
7. Approve Amendment/16-39B/2018 Comp Plan Update/Transportation - Engineering
8. Accept Contribution/CenterPoint Energy Fire Dept. Equipment - Fire
9. Adopt Resolution Accepting CARES Act Grand Funding for Elections - Administration
10. Rescind Resolution R056-20 and Approve Resolution for Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easements and Acceptance of New Drainage and Utility Easements - 16523 Orchid Street NW / 3290 165th Lane NW - Planning
- 7. Discussion Items
11. Consider Approval of an Ordinance Amendment Renaming a Street in Shadowbrook North - Planning
12. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Plannued Unit Development (PUD) Amendment - "The Preserve at Petersen Farms" Phase 2 - PIDS 07-32-24-42-0002, 07-32-24-43-0003, 07-32-24-34-0002, 07-32-24-34-0003, 07-32-24-33-0001, 07-32-24-31-0001, 07-32-24-23-0002, 07-32-24-24-0001 - JD Andover Holdings - Planning
13. Consider Preliminary Plat - The Meadows at Petersen Farms (46- Single Family Rural Lots) - PIDS: 07-32-24-42-0002, 07-32-24-43-0003, 07-32-24-31-0001, 07-32-24-34-0002 - JD Andover Holdings - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
14. Emergency Response (COVID-19) Update - Administration
15. Administrator Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 9-1-2020
