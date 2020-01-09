Andover City Council 9-1-2020

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Jay Street NW - Engineering



4. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-15, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Martin Street NW - Engineering



5. Declare Cost/Order Assessment Roll/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay-Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering



6. Award Bid/20-17/Public Works Pavement Reconstruction - Engineering



7. Approve Amendment/16-39B/2018 Comp Plan Update/Transportation - Engineering



8. Accept Contribution/CenterPoint Energy Fire Dept. Equipment - Fire



9. Adopt Resolution Accepting CARES Act Grand Funding for Elections - Administration



10. Rescind Resolution R056-20 and Approve Resolution for Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easements and Acceptance of New Drainage and Utility Easements - 16523 Orchid Street NW / 3290 165th Lane NW - Planning