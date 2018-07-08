Andover City Council 8-7-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (7/17/18 Workshop; 7/17/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve State of Minnesota Grant Contract/Kelsey Round Lake Park/18-33 - Engineering
4. Approve Modification to Sunshine Park Building/Andover Athletic Association - Engineering
5. Accept Donation of Storage Shed at Pine Hills North Facility/North Metro Soccer Association - Engineering
6. Approve Park & Rec Commission Appointment - Administration
7. Approve Extension of Liquor License/Beef O'Brady's - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
8. Variance Request - 167th Avenue NW/Maniteau Blvd NW - Richard Lehn - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
9. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment