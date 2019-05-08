- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (7/16/19 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Ordinance Amendment Changing/Renaming of Street/Country Oaks North 3rd Addition - Engineering
4. Approve Resolution/Request MnDOT to Conduct Speed Study/Veterans Memorial Boulevard NW (Between Nightingale Street NW and Tower Drive NW) - Engineering
5. Approve Resolution/Request MnDOT to Conduct Speed Study/Nightengale Street NW (Between Crosstown Boulevard NW and 161st Avenue NW) - Engineering
6. Approve Extension of Liquor License/Beef O'Brady's - Administration
7. Accept Resignation City Planner - Administration
8. Approve Code Amendment/Title 7 Fire Department Chapter 3 Open Burning - Fire
9. Approve Tobacco License/13650 Hanson Boulevard NW - Administration
10. Approve 2020 Anoka County Sheriff Contract - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
11. Consider Rezoning Request - Rezone Properties from RR - Rural Residential to R4 - Single Family Urban - PIN 13-32-24-32-0003; 680 Constance Blvd; 16019 Constance Blvd - Nathan Fair (Applicant - Villas at Crosstown Woods, LLC) - Planning
12. Consider Preliminary Plat and Planned Unit Development - The Villas at Crosstown Woods - PIN 13-32-24-32-0003; 680 Constance Blvd; 16019 Constance Blvd - Nathan Fair (Applicant - Villas at Crosstown Woods, LLC) - Planning
13. Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog/13693 Hidden Creek Drive - Administration
- 6. Staff Items
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 7. Mayor/Council Input
- 8. Adjournment
Andover City Council 8-5-2019
Loading the player...