Andover City Council 8-21-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Proclamation - Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/8/18 Regular
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/17-17/Crosstown Blvd NW Trail/Boardwalk - Engineering
- 7. Discussion Items
5. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
6. Consider Interim Use Permit for the Continuation of Subordinate Classroom Structures - Andover Christian Church - Andover Christian Church - Planning
7. Acceptance of Land (South East of Winslow Cove) - C&W Family Farm Limited Partnership - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
8. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment