- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Fire Department Badge Presentation
- 4. Proclamation - Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 5. Resident Forum
- 6. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/5/19 Regular)
- 7. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Appointment Maintenance Worker - Administration
4. Approve Auditing Services Contract/Redpath & Company - Finance
- 8. Discussion Items
5. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
6. Consider No Parking Petition/Woodland Estates Neighborhood - Engineering
7. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) - Land Reclamation - 4239 - 165th Avenue NW - Bobby Petersen - Planning
8. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) - Interim Performance Standards - 3017 - 161st Avenue NW - Eric Hicks - Planning
- 9. Staff Items
9. Schedule September EDA Meeting - Administration
10. Schedule September Council Workshop Meeting - Administration
11. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 10. Mayor/Council Input
- 11. Adjournment
Andover City Council 8-20-2019
Loading the player...