Andover City Council 8-2-2021

- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (7/20/21 Regular; 7/20/21 Closed)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items:
5. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement – 15058 Thrush St NW – Blake Pemberton (Applicant) – Planning
- 6. Consider Revocation of Tobacco License / Meral Inc – Administration/City Attorney
- Staff Items
7. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment