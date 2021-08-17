Andover City Council 8-17-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Fire Fighter Pinning Ceremony
- Proclamation – Constitution Week
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/2/21 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 13. Sketch Plan/PUD Concept Plan Review – Andover Crossings Sketch Plan - PID# 30-32-24-43- 0001 – LGA, Andover LLC (Applicant) – Planning
- 14. Public Hearing/Private Kennel License/3300 153rd Avenue – Administration APPLICATION WITHDRAWN
- Staff Items
15. Reschedule November 2, 2021 Council Meeting – Administration
- 16. Administrator’s Report - Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment