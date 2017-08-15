- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Fire Fighter Badge Presentation
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/2/17 Regular; 8/2/17 Closed)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve No Parking Resolution/Wintergreen Street NW/County Oaks North 3rd Addition - Engineering
4. Approve Roadway and Drainage and Utility Easement/167th Lane NW - Engineering
5. Approve Fee Schedule Changes - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
6. Anoka County Sheriff's Monthly Report - Sheriff
7. Consider - Conditional Use Permit - Commercial Animal Training - 15825 7th Ave NW - Joann Neve - Planning
8. Discuss Underclift Street NW Multi-Way Stop Sign Evaluation - Engineering/Sheriff/Administration
- 8. Staff Items
9. Schedule September EDA Meeting - Administration
10. Schedule September Council Workshop Meeting - Administration
11. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Closed Session:
Public Work Union Negotiations Update
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 8-15-2017
