Andover City Council 7-7-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/16/20 Regular; 6/23/20 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Quote/20-29/Public Works Fuel Island & Tank Removal - Engineering
4. Accepting Donation from Legacy Restoration/Timber River Park Shelter Improvements - Engineering
5. Adopt Resolution Appointing Election Judges for the Primary Election - Administration
6. Accept Resignation Building Permit Technician - Administration
7. Adopt Amended Resolution Authorizing Land Transfer - Planning
- 6. Discussion Items
8. Consider Amendment to City Code Title 6, Chapter 4, Section 3: Prohibited and Permitted Areas - Planning
9. Comprehensive Plan Update Review/Discussion - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
10. Emergency Declaration Response (COVID-19) Update - Administration
11. Schedule July Council Workshop - Administration
12. Administrator Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment