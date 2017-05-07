- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/23/17 Workshop; 6/20/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Receive Assessment Roll/Waive Public Hearing/Adopt Assesssment Roll/17-38/2462 - 138th Ave NW/WM - Engineering
4. Accept Cleaning Service Contract/CMT Diversified & First Impressions Buildings, LLC - Finance
5. Declare Cost/Order & Adopt Assessment Roll/17-35/16770 Wren St. NW/Septic System - Administration
6. Accept Donation for Safety Camp - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
7. Discuss Appeal of Fence Permit Denial/1444 - 141st Lane NW - Engineering
8. Approve RFP/17-27/Public Works Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Cold Storage Building & Site Work - Engineering
9. Schedule July EDA Meeting - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 7-5-2017
