Andover City Council 7-3-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/19/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Resolution/Request MnDOT to Conduct Speed Study/168th Lane NW (Between Round Lake Blvd NW & Verdin Street NW) - Engineering
4. Approve Purchase Agreement/15127 Nightingale St NW - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
5. Public Hearing - Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - C&W Family Farm Limited Partnership - Planning
6. Accept Easements for Roadway, Trail and Drainage and Utility Purposes - C&W Family Farm Limited Partnership - Planning
7. Consider Refuse/Recycler License Renewal/LePage & Sons - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
8. Schedule August Workshop - Administration
9. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment