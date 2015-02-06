- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/16/20 Regular; 6/30/20 Workshop; 7/7/20 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Debt Service Payments - Finance
4. Approve JPA/Coon Creek Park Stream Restoration Project/20-28 - Engineering
5. Approve Resolution/No Parking Wintergreen Street NW/Country Oaks North 4th Addition - Engineering
6. Approve Appointment - Building Permit Technician - Administration
7. Approve Appointment - Receptionist/Building Permit Technician - Administration
8. Receive June 2020 Budget Progress Report - Administration
9. Receive June 2020 City Investment Reports - Administration
10. Approve 2020 Used Vehicle Sale Business License - Administration
11. Approve Final Plat/Catchers Creek West - Mark Smith - Planning
12. Approve Date Change/Exempt Permit/Rum River MDHA - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
13. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
14. Consider Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 2: Rules and Definitions and City Code Title 12, Chapter 12: Commercial / Industrial Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses - Planning
15. Consider Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 7: Fences and Walls - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
16. Reschedule November 3, 2020 Council Meeting - Administration
17. COVID 19 Update - Administration
18. Administrator Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 7-21-2020
