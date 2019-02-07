Andover City Council 7-2-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/18/19 Regular; 6/25/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Authorize Temporary 1-Year Maintenance Worker
4. Approve Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor and Tobacco Licenses - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
6. Consider Variance Request - Reduce Side Yard Setback - 13951 Holly St NW - Hue Tran - Planning
7. Consider Amending Conditional Use Permit (CUP) - Veterinary Clinic - 1574 154th Ave NW - Jessica Levy (Applicant) - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
8. Schedule August Council Workshop Meeting - Administration
9. Reschedule November Council Meeting - Administration
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment