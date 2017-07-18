Andover City Council 7-18-2017

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of (6/27/17 Workshop; 7/5/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Declaration of Encroachment Easement, Conditions & Covenants/1825 - 158th Lane NW - Engineering
4. Approve Amended Event Map/Beef O'Brady's - Administration
5. Approve Debt Service Payments - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
6. Anoka County Sheriff's Monthly Report - Sheriff
7. Final Plat - Country Oaks North Third Addition - SW Development - Planning
8. Variance Request - 14791 Blackfoot Street NW - Lee and Sandra Warneka - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
9. Schedule August EDA Meeting - Administration
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment