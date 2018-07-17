Andover City Council 7-17-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/6/18 Workshop; 7/3/18 Workshop; 7/3/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Appoint Election Judges for the Primary Election - Administration
4. Approve Debt Service Payments - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
5. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
6. Public Hearing - Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - 851 138th Avenue NW - Planning
7. Accept Dedication of Drainage and Utility Easement - 851 - 138th Avenue NW - Planning
8. Variance Request - 167th Avenue NW/Maniteau Blvd NW - Richard Lehn - Planning
9. Consider City Code Amendments to Title 12, Accessory Structures, Uses and Temporary Structures - Planning
10. Consider Awarding Bid/17-17, Crosstown Blvd NW Trail (Bunker Lake Blvd NW to 140th Ave NW) & 18-26, Fire Station #1 Parking Lot Reconstruction - Administration/Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
11. Schedule August EDA Meeting - Administration
12. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
