- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approve Of Minutes ( 7/2/19 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Letter of Support/Rum River Stabilization Project Grants - Engineering
4. Approve Removal of 4 Way Stop Sign/133rd Lane NW & Poppy Street NW - Engineering
5. Approve Removal of 3 Way Stop Sign/135th Avenue NW & Gladiola Street NW - Engineering
6. Approve Removal of 4 Way Stop Sign/135th Lane NW & Gladiola Street NW - Engineering
7. Accept Resignation of Mike Wegner, Streets Maintenance Worker - Administration
8. Declare Surplus Equipment - Finance
9. Approve Debt Service Payments - Finance
10. Accept Contribution/Cherri Drum/Andover YMCA Community Center - Community Center
11. Approve Collective Bargaining Agreement/Public Works - Administration
12. Receive ?June 2019 City Investment Reports - Administration
13. Receive June 2019 General Fund Budget Process Report - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
14. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
15. Consider Approval of 2019A General Obligation Tax Abatement Bond Sale - Administration
16. Consider Interim Use Permit *IUP 19-04) - Land Reclamation - 16576 Hanson Blvd NW - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
17. Reschedule November 5, 2019 Council Meeting - Administration
18. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 7-16-2019
