Andover City Council 6-6-2017

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Accept Petition/Order Feasibility Report/1/17-38/2462 - 138th Ave NW/WM - Engineering



4. Accept Resignation of Darrin Hansen, Streets Maintenance Worker - Administration



5. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for the Heroes Tourney - Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering



6. Approve Final Plat Catchers Creek 2nd Addition - Mark Smith - Planning



7. Approve Final Plat PSM Addition (Replat of Clocktower Commons) - Classic Construction - Planning



8. Approve Extension of Liquor License/Beef O'Brady's - Administration



9. Approve Resolution Accepting Contribution from the Andover Youth Hockey Association/Andover Community Center - Community Center



10. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration