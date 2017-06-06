- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes( 5/16/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Agenda
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Accept Petition/Order Feasibility Report/1/17-38/2462 - 138th Ave NW/WM - Engineering
4. Accept Resignation of Darrin Hansen, Streets Maintenance Worker - Administration
5. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for the Heroes Tourney - Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering
6. Approve Final Plat Catchers Creek 2nd Addition - Mark Smith - Planning
7. Approve Final Plat PSM Addition (Replat of Clocktower Commons) - Classic Construction - Planning
8. Approve Extension of Liquor License/Beef O'Brady's - Administration
9. Approve Resolution Accepting Contribution from the Andover Youth Hockey Association/Andover Community Center - Community Center
10. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
11. Consider - Variance - Addition to Accessory Structure - 16422 Hanson Blvd NW - Dover Kennels - Planning
12. Consider - Conditional Use Permit - Massage Therapy Home Occupation - 15824 Olive St NW - Lisa Scholl - Planning
13. Consider - Conditional Use Permit - Exterior Storage, Upper Midwest Athletic Construction - 3017 161st Ave NW - Planning
14. Consider - City Code Amendments to Title 12 Zoning Regulations and Title 13 Planning and Development - Planning
15. Consider - Rezoning of Rural Reserve Residential District - Planning
16. Consider - Ordinance Summary Publication - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
17. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 6-6-2017
