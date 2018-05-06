- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/5/18 Regular; 5/22/18 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/17-44/Crosstown Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
4. Approve Change Order #1/18-2, 2018 Street Reconstruction & 18-11, 143rd Ave NW Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Approve Resolution for the Amended JPA For the Northwest Anoka County Community Consortium - Administration
6. Approve No Parking Resolution/Xeon Street NW/Winslow Cove - Engineering
7. Approve Lease Agreement with Anoka-Hennepin School District/2018 Andover Family Fun Fest - Finance
8. Award Quotes for Council Chambers Updating - Finance
9. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler License - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Comprehensive Plan Amendment - Petersen Farms - Planning
11. Sketch Plan/Planned Unit Development (PUD) Review - Knoll Property/Centra Homes - Centra Homes LLC - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
12. Schedule June EDA Meeting - Administration
13. Schedule July City Council Workshops - Administration
14. Change August 8, 2018 City Council Meeting Location - Administration
15. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 6-5-2018
