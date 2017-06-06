- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/23/17 Workshop; 6/6/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Encroachment Permit/14-15/Fox Meadows Park Redevelopment - Engineering
4. Accept Feasibility Report/Waive Public Hearing/Order Assessment Roll/17-31/2462 - 138th Ave NW/WM - Engineering
5. Award Bid/17-16, Andover Blvd NW Trail & 16-18, Hanson Blvd NW Trail Reconstruction - Engineering
6. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler License - Administration
7. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Andover Center Ice Club - Administration
8. Approve Lease Agreement/Anoka-Hennepin School District/2017 Andover Family Fun Fest - Finance
9. Approve Building Security System/City Hall, Public Works & All 3 Fire Stations - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff's Monthly Report - Sheriff
11. Public Hearing: Vacation of Easement - 15200 Uplander Street NW - Scott & Michelle Darsow - Planning
12. Consider City Code Amendments to Title 3 Liquor Control - Administration
13. Consider City Code Amendment to Title 5, Chapter 1B Equines - Planning
14. Consider City Code Amendment to Title 5, Chapter 10 Drug Paraphernalia - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
15. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 6-20-2017
