Andover City Council 6-2-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/19/20 Regular; 5/19/20 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Receive Assessment Roll/Adopt Assessment Roll/20-33/3522 - 142nd Avenue NW - Engineering
4. Approve Veterans Memorial Policy & Brochure - Engineering
5. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
6. Consider Appeal of Determination of Architectural Compatibility - 1393 141st Lane NW - Jennifer Heilmer (Applicant) - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
7. Emergency Response (COVID-19) Update - Administration
A. Temporary Dining and Temporary Liquor License Premises Expansion - Administration
Schedule June Workshop Meeting - Administration
9. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment