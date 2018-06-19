- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/5/18 Regular; 6/5/18 Closed)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Use of Verizon Funds/Dugouts/18-14/Rose Park - Engineering
4. Approve Change Order #3/12/23/Woodland Creek Wetland Bank - Engineering
5. Approve Water Supply & Conservation Plan/16-28 - Engineering
6. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Advertisement for Bids/17-17, Crosstown Blvd NW Trail (Bunker Lake Blvd NW to 140th Ave NW) & 18-26, Fire Station #1 Parking Lot Reconstruction - Engineering
7. Approve Resolution - Accept CenterPoint Energy Contribution - Finance/Fire Department
8. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler License - Administration
9. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
11. Approve Final Plat - Winslow Cove - Lennar Homes
12. Consider Conditional Use Permit/Planned Unit Development - Petersen Farms - 7th Avenue/165th Avenue NW - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
13. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 6-19-2018
Loading the player...