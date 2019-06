Andover City Council 6-18-2019

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Accept Contribution/Fire Department/SBM Fire Department - Fire



4. Accept Resignation/Brian Beck/Park and Recreation Commission - Engineering



5. Appoint Park and Recreation Commissioner/Kathy McElhose - Engineering



6. Approve Amendment No. 1 to CDBG and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Cooperation Agreement - Administration



7. Community Center/Metasys (Building Automation System) Upgrade - Community Center