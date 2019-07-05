Andover City Council 5-7-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (4/16/19 Regular; 4/30/19 Special; 4/30/19 Board of Review; 4/30/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award city Contract for Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Injections/18-25/EAB Management Program - Engineering
4. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/18-33, Kelsey Round Lake Park Trail Expansion & 18-34, Andover Station North Trail Connection - Engineering
5. Accept Resolution Setting Low Income Level for Senior Citizen and Disabled Individuals for Deferral of Assessments & Reduced Sanitary Sewer Rates - Administration
6. Accept Resignation/Retirement of Barbara Wells - Administrative Assistant - Administration
7. Approve Temporary Intoxicating Liquor License/Andover Lions/Fun Fest - Administration
8. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
9. Approve Purchase/Stump Grinder - Finance
10. Approve City Code Amendment/Title 3-5 - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
11. Public Hearing - Proposed Property Tax Abatements for a Community Center Expansion Project / Consider Approval of Resolution Approving Property Tax Abatements - Administration
12. Consider Conditional Use Permit - Home Occupation: Sapphire Massage - 14405 Osage St NW - Sara Johnson - Planning
13. Consider Approval of Massage Establishment License - Administration
14. Consider Variance Request - Side Yard Setback - 2384 151st Ave NW - Kevin Koschak - Planning
15. Consider Interim Use Permit - Land Reclamation - NE Corner of Prairie Rd/146th Ln NW, PIN 25-32-24-21-0004 - Mark and Mike Smith - Planning
16. Consider Preliminary Plat - Catcher's Creek West - 1049 Andover Blvd NW - Mark Smith - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
17. Schedule May EDA Meeting - Administration
18. Schedule May Workshop Meeting - Administration
19. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Closed Session - Public Works Negotiations Update
- 10. Adjournment
