- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/7/19 Regular; 5/7/19 Closed)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/18-39/Lift Station #10 Improvements - Engineering
4. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration
5. Accept QCD Drainage and Utility Easement - Planning
6. Approve City Hall Skylights Replacement - Finance
7. Approve First Amendment to Sublease Agreement/YMCA - Administration
8. Approve Lease Agreement/Anoka Hennepin School District/2019 Andover Family Fun Fest - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
9. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
10. Presentation of 2018 Audit - Administration
11. Consider Rezoning Ordinance - 1049 Andover Blvd NW - Mark Smith - Planning
12. Consider Rezoning Ordinance - 14328 & 14329 Butternut St NW - Jan Thomas - Planning
13. Consider Preliminary Plat - Shadowbrook North - Jan Thomas - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Closed Session - Union Negotiations Update
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 5-21-2019
