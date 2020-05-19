- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/5/20 Regular; 5/11/20 Board of Review)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Accept Petition/Waive Public Hearing/Order & Approve Feasibility Report/Order Assessment Roll/20-33/3522 - 142nd Avenue NW/WM - Engineering
4. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration
5. Order Plans & Specs/Prairie Knoll Park North Parking Lot/20-18 - Engineering
6. Approve Resolution/Advanced Municipal State Aid Funding - Engineering
7. Receive April 2020 City Investment Reports - Administration
8. Receive April 2020 General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration
9. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration
10. Approve Resolution Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the City of Andover on Behalf of its City Attorney & Police Department - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
12. Consider Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 13, Section 22: - Interim Performance Standards - City of Andover (Applicant) - Planning
13. Consider Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 13, Section 8: - Off-Street Parking Requirements - City of Andover (Applicant) - Planning
14. Consider City Code Amendments Related to "Sight Triangles" ("Clear View Triangles") in Title 12 - Zoning Regulations, Chapter 2; - Rules and Definitions, 2 - Definitions; Title 12 Zoning Regulations, Chapter 13 - Performance Standards, 6 - Landscaping of Nonresidential Properties - Subsection G - Restrictions (3) ; - City of Andover (Applicant) - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
15. Emergency Response (COVID-19) Update - Administration
16. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 5-19-2020
Loading the player...