Andover City Council 5-19-2020

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Accept Petition/Waive Public Hearing/Order & Approve Feasibility Report/Order Assessment Roll/20-33/3522 - 142nd Avenue NW/WM - Engineering



4. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration



5. Order Plans & Specs/Prairie Knoll Park North Parking Lot/20-18 - Engineering



6. Approve Resolution/Advanced Municipal State Aid Funding - Engineering



7. Receive April 2020 City Investment Reports - Administration



8. Receive April 2020 General Fund Budget Progress Report - Administration



9. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration



10. Approve Resolution Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the City of Andover on Behalf of its City Attorney & Police Department - Administration