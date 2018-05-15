- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (4/24/18 Workshop; 5/1/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Adopt Resolution Setting Annual income Level for Senior Citizen and Disabled Individuals for Deferral of Assessments & Reduced Sanitary Sewer Rates - Administration
4. Approve Resolution for Extension to the City of Andover 2018 Comprehensive Plan Update - Planning
5. Approve Refuse/Recycler Hauler Licenses - Administration
6. Approve use of Verizon Lease Funds/18-14/Rose Park Sidewalk & Concession Pad - Engineering
7. Approve Park Exclusive Use Permit - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
9. Presentation of 2017 Audit Report - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
10. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 5-15-2018
