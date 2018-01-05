- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Alleigance
- 3. Proclamation - Arbor Month
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Agenda
1. Approval of Minutes (4/16/18 Board of Review; 4/17/8 Regular; 4/17/18 Closed)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Easements/17-17/Crosstown Blvd NW Trail - Engineering
4. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Advertisement for Bids/17-44/Crosstown Blvd NW Overlay - Engineering
5. Approve Approve Joint Powers Agreement & Amended De Minimis Determination15-16/Hanson Blvd NW Improvements from Jay St NW to Crosstown Blvd NW - Engineering
6. Approve Temporary 3.2% Liquor License/Andover Lions/Fun Fest - Administration
7. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Andover Lions Club - Administration
8. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Andover Center Ice Club - Administration
9. Approve 2018 Residential Recycling Agreement with Anoka County - Administration
10. Declare Surplus Equipment - Finance
- 7. Discussion Items
11. Consider Removing No Parking Signs Along Heather Street NW - Engineering
12. Consider Rezoning - R-1, Single Family Rural to R-4, Single Family Urban - Catchers Creek East - Mark of Excellence - Planning
13. Consider Preliminary Plat - Catcher's Creek East - Mark of Excellence - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
14. Schedule May EDA Meeting - Administration
15. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Closed Session: Property Negotiations PID#22-32-24-42-0007
- 11. Adjournment
Andover City Council 5-1-2018
