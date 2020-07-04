- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Swear in New Council Member for Current City Council Vacancy - Attorney
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/17/20 Regular; 3/31/20 Workshop)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid 20-3, 2020 Crack Sealing & 20-5, 2020 Pavement Markings/Reject Bid 20-4, 2020 Seal Coating, 20-7, 2020 Trail Maintenance & 20-10, 2020 Parking Lot Maintenance - Engineering
4. Award Bid/20-2, 2020 Street Reconstruction 20-8, 2020 Curb, Sidewalk & Pedestrian Ramp Repairs - Engineering
5. Award Bid/20-14, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Jay Street NW/20-15, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Martin Street NW/20-16, 2020 Mill & Overlay/Woodland Estates 1st & 2nd Additions - Engineering
6. Approve Amendment #1 for Grant Contract # OR19-001/Kelsey Round Lake Park Trail Expansion/18-33 - Engineering
7. Approve Application for Exempt Permit - Administration
8. Approve Offer to Purchase PID#15-32-24-41-0001 - Administration
9. Approve Final Plat - Villas at Crosstown Woods - Crosstown Woods of Andover, LLC - Planning
10. Adopt Resolution Setting Income Level/Senior Citizen and Disabled Individuals/Deferral of Assessments & Reduced Sewer Rates - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
11. Consider Extending Resolution of Declaration of Emergency for the City of Andover - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Administration
12. 2020 CIP Equipment Change - Fire - Administration
- 8. Staff Items
13. Reschedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting - Administration
13A. Item Added
14. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 4-7-2020
Loading the player...