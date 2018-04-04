Andover City Council 4-4-2018

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for The Heroes Tourney-Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering



4. Award Bid/18-02, 2018 Street Reconstruction; 18-11, 143rd Ave NW; 18-08, 2018 Curb, Sidewalk and Ped Ramp Repairs - Engineering



5. Award Bid/18-03, 2018 Crack Sealing/18-04, 2018 Seal Coating/18-07, 2018 Trail Maintenance/18-10, 2018 Parking Lot Maintenance - Engineering



6. Approve Change Order #2/12-23/Woodland Creek Wetland Bank - Engineering



7. Accept Donation AED Community Center - Finance



8. Approve 2019 Budget Development Guidelines - Administration



9. Approve City Code Amendments - Administration