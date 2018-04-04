- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes(3/6/18 Regular; 3/20/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for The Heroes Tourney-Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering
4. Award Bid/18-02, 2018 Street Reconstruction; 18-11, 143rd Ave NW; 18-08, 2018 Curb, Sidewalk and Ped Ramp Repairs - Engineering
5. Award Bid/18-03, 2018 Crack Sealing/18-04, 2018 Seal Coating/18-07, 2018 Trail Maintenance/18-10, 2018 Parking Lot Maintenance - Engineering
6. Approve Change Order #2/12-23/Woodland Creek Wetland Bank - Engineering
7. Accept Donation AED Community Center - Finance
8. Approve 2019 Budget Development Guidelines - Administration
9. Approve City Code Amendments - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Discuss Sketch Plan - Planned Unit Development - Estates at Cedar Ridge - 16474 Hanson Blvd NW - Planning
11. Discuss Preliminary Plat - Winslow Cove - Lennar Homes - Planning
12. Discuss Preliminary Plat - White Pine Wilderness Fourth Addition - Planning
13. Public Hearing - White Pine Wilderness Third Addition, Outlot A - Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement - Planning
14. Approve Final Plat - White Pine Wilderness Fourth Addition - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
15. Reschedule November 6th Council Meeting - Administration
16. Reschedule August 7th Council Meeting - Administration
17. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 4-4-2018
