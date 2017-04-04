- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/21/17 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/17-2, 2017 Street Reconstruction & 17-11, 168th Lane NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Award Bid/14-15/Fox Meadows Park - Engineering
5. Approve Resolution Designating Municipal State Aid Street/146th Lane NW - Engineering
6. Accept Donations/Chesterton Commons Park/17-14 - Engineering
7. Award Bid/17-3, 2017 Crack Sealing/17-4, 2017 Seal Coating/17-10, 2017 Parking Lot Maintenance - Engineering
8. Acknowledge Bid Award/17-13/University Avenue NW Overlay - Engineering
9. Approve Used Vehicle Sales Business License - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Hold Public Hearing/13-42/Wellhead Protection Plan Park 1 & Part 2 - Engineering
11. Discuss/Consider Approval Locking Andover Station North Ball Fields/Andover Baseball Association - Engineering
12. Discuss/Consider Improvements to Dugouts at Various Ball Field Locations Throughout Andover/Andover Baseball Association - Engineering
- 7. Staff Items
13. Reschedule July 4th City Council Meeting - Administration
14. Reschedule August 1st City Council Meeting - Administration
15. Reschedule November 7th City Council Meeting - Administration
16. Schedule April EDA Meeting - Administration
17. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
