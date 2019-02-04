Andover City Council 4-2-2019

2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance



3. Award Bid/19-3, 2019 Crack Sealing/19-4, 2019 Seal Coating/19-7, 2019 Trail Maintenance/19-10, 2019 Parking Lot Maintenance - Engineering



4. Approve No Parking Resolution/Xeon Street NW/Winslow Cove 2nd Addition - Engineering



5. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for The Heroes Tourney - Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering



6. Approve Resolution Revoking MSAS/167th Avenue NW, 170th Avenue NW and Jivaro Street NW - Engineering



7. Approve Resolution Designating MSAS/Guarani Street NW, Jivaro Street NW, 170th Lane NW, Navajo Street NW, Bluebird Street NW and 173rd Avenue NW - Engineering



8. Approve Permanent Drainage & Utility Easements/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering



9. Approve 2020-2022 Urban County Requalification for Participation in CDBG and HOME Programs - Administration



10. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration



11. Accept Resignation/Retirement Fire Marshal - Administration



12. Declare Surplus Equipment - Finance



13. Accept Resignation/Planning and Zoning Commission Member Kyle Nemeth/Appoint Alternate - Planning



14. Approve Appointment/Planning and Zoning Commission Member Karen Godfrey - Planning



15. Financial Policy Update/Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy - Finance