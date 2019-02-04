Andover City Council 4-2-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Proclamation - Arbor Month
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/19/19 Regular; 3/26/19 Workshop)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/19-3, 2019 Crack Sealing/19-4, 2019 Seal Coating/19-7, 2019 Trail Maintenance/19-10, 2019 Parking Lot Maintenance - Engineering
4. Approve No Parking Resolution/Xeon Street NW/Winslow Cove 2nd Addition - Engineering
5. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for The Heroes Tourney - Tribute to MN Troops - Engineering
6. Approve Resolution Revoking MSAS/167th Avenue NW, 170th Avenue NW and Jivaro Street NW - Engineering
7. Approve Resolution Designating MSAS/Guarani Street NW, Jivaro Street NW, 170th Lane NW, Navajo Street NW, Bluebird Street NW and 173rd Avenue NW - Engineering
8. Approve Permanent Drainage & Utility Easements/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
9. Approve 2020-2022 Urban County Requalification for Participation in CDBG and HOME Programs - Administration
10. Approve Massage Therapist License - Administration
11. Accept Resignation/Retirement Fire Marshal - Administration
12. Declare Surplus Equipment - Finance
13. Accept Resignation/Planning and Zoning Commission Member Kyle Nemeth/Appoint Alternate - Planning
14. Approve Appointment/Planning and Zoning Commission Member Karen Godfrey - Planning
15. Financial Policy Update/Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy - Finance
- 7. Discussion Items
16. Consider Preliminary Plat and Variance - Estates of Cedar Ridge - 16474 Hanson Blvd NW - Jeff and Josh Bergeron - Planning
17. Consider Preliminary Plat - Catchers Creek East - Butternut St/Andover Blvd - Mark of Excellence - Planning
- 8. Staff Items
18. Schedule EDA Meeting - Administration
19. Schedule April Workshop - Administration
20. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment