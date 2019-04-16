- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (4/2/19 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Award Bid/18-27/University Avenue NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Award Bid/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/18-39/Lift Station #10 Improvements - Engineering
6. Approve 2019 Code Enforcement Abatement/Mowing Contract - Planning
- 6. Discussion Items
7. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
8. Consider Approval of Submittal of 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update to Metropolitan Council - Planning
9. Consider Approving Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/17-26/Andover YMCA Community Center Expansion - Administration/Engineering
10. Call for a Public Hearing on Proposed Property Tax Abatements for a Community Center Expansion Project - Administration
11. Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog Hearing/17729 Eidelweiss Street NW - Administration
- 7. Staff Items
12A. Schedule Ground Breaking
12B. Schedule Special City Council Meeting
-
12C. Administrator's Report
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 4-16-2019
