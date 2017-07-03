- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Special Presentation - QCTV
- 4. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/21/17 Regular)
- 6. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Resolution of Support/Anoka County Bunker Hills Regional Park Master Plan Amendment - Engineering
4. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/14-15/Fox Meadows Park Redevelopment - Engineering
6. Award City Contract for Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Injections/15-28 - Engineering
7. Approve Massage Therapist License/1883 Station Parkway NW - Administration
8. Approve Application for Exempt Permit/Andover Lions Club - Administration
9. Approve Temporary 3.2% Malt Liquor License/Andover Lions/Fun Fest - Administration
- 7. Discussion Items
10. Conditional Use Permit/Liquor Sales/13650 Hanson Blvd NW, Suite 102/Joy Kitchen - Planning
11. Approve On-Sale Beer/Wine License/13650 Hanson Blvd NW, Suite 102/Joy Kitchen - Administration
12. Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog/14760 7th Avenue NW - Administration
- 8. Staff Items
13. Schedule Joint Meeting with Open Space Advisory - Administration
16. Schedule April Workshop - Administration
17. Administrator's Report Administration
- 9. Mayor/Council Input
- 10. Adjournment
Andover City Council 3-7-2017
