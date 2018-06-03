- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/12/18) Special; 2/20/18 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve No Parking Resolution/18-11/143rd Avenue NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply to the MNDNR for Funding/18-06/Kelsey Round Lake Park - Engineering
5. Approve Resolution Authorizing to Apply to the MNDNR for Funding/18-06/Andover Station North Trail Segment - Engineering
6. Approve Emergency Management Plan - Fire
7. Approve 2018 CIP Equipment Change Request - Finance
8. Approve Appointment - Parks Maintenance Worker - Administration
9. Declare Surplus Equipment - Finance
- 6. Discussion Items
10. Shaw's Glen 2nd Addition - Preliminary Plat - Planning
11. Andover Farms - Sketch Plan/Planned Unit Development - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
12. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
13. State of City Presentation - Mayor
- 9. Adjournment
Andover City Council 3-6-2018
