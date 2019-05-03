Andover City Council 3-5-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (2/19/19 Regular; 2/6/19 Workshop)
- 5. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/18-38/University Avenue NW Reconstruction - Engineering
4. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/19-2/2019 Street Reconstruction - Engineering
5. Approve Offer/Authorize Purchase Agreement/Winslow Cove 2nd Addition Lot 5 Block 3 - Administration
- 6. Discussion Items
6. Consider Interim Use Permit/Portable Classrooms - Grace Lutheran Church - Planning
7. Consider City Code Amendment - Swimming Pool Access Barriers - Building
- 7. Staff Items
8. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment